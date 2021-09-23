Report: N'Golo Kante Contract Talks Not Yet in 'Advanced Stages'

September 23, 2021
Report: N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Contract Talks Not Yet in 'Advanced Stages'

Chelsea have not yet reached 'advanced stages' in tying down star midfielder N'Golo Kante to a new long-term contracts, according to reports.

The French midfielder signed for Chelsea back in July 2016 after he won the Premier League with Leicester City.

Kante has not signed a contract extension for the Blues however since 2018, which should come as a surprise considering how beneficial he has been to the side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have not yet got round to discussing contract extensions with Kante.

"Many people asking about his contract, if it’s agreed if it’s done.

"At the moment, no. At the moment, it’s not something they’re discussing with Kante.

"He’s one of the names they have on the list to talk about a contract, but it’s not agreed yet, it’s not at advanced stages yet.

“They’re really happy with Kante and they will talk about it, but now the focus is Christensen, it’s Rudiger, as they need to resolve the situation and then they will see for Kante and Jorginho what happens.”

Kante currently has two years left on his contract, with the Frenchman's deal with the club set to expire in June 2023.

The defensive midfielder has been a rock for Chelsea throughout much of his time at the club, leaving many opponents fearing his never-ending cardio supply.

While there is no doubt Chelsea will likely want to tie him down for a little longer, their priority it would seem at present is with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, whose contracts both end next summer.

