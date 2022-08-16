Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante could potentially miss the next four weeks due to an injury the Frenchmen picked up in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Spurs last weekend.

Kante went down injured in the 85th minute during a heated London derby after overstretching for a tackle.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his hamstring and went down in pain, the Chelsea medical team had to help the Frenchmen off the pitch forcing Thomas Tuchel to bring on Conor Gallagher.

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Kante is still waiting for the full diagnosis of his hamstring injury. The 31-year-old will get a much clearer picture of how long he will be out once he receives his MRI scan.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire in June 2023 currently being on £300,000 a week. With Kante's latest injury, Chelsea may have to consider the future of the World Cup winner as it could save the Blues a good sum of money.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea faces Leeds United away in their next game of the season which may give Gallagher a chance to fight for his place in Tuchels starting eleven with Croatian Mateo Kovacic also out injured.

Read More Chelsea News