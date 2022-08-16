Skip to main content

Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante could potentially miss the next four weeks due to an injury the Frenchmen picked up in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Spurs last weekend. 

 Kante went down injured in the 85th minute during a heated London derby after overstretching for a tackle. 

Kante injury

The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his hamstring and went down in pain, the Chelsea medical team had to help the Frenchmen off the pitch forcing Thomas Tuchel to bring on Conor Gallagher. 

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Kante is still waiting for the full diagnosis of his hamstring injury. The 31-year-old will get a much clearer picture of how long he will be out once he receives his MRI scan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire in June 2023 currently being on £300,000 a week. With Kante's latest injury, Chelsea may have to consider the future of the World Cup winner as it could save the Blues a good sum of money.  

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea faces Leeds United away in their next game of the season which may give  Gallagher a chance to fight for his place in Tuchels starting eleven with Croatian Mateo Kovacic also out injured. 

Read More Chelsea News

 

Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Submit £13 Million Bid For Emerson Palmieri

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Keen On Move To Chelsea

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Becomes Frustrated With Leicester City After Pricing The Defender To High

By Connor Dossi-White14 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

West Ham Have Bid For Blues Defender Emerson Palmieri

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan
Transfer News

Chelsea to make further moves for Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

By Luka Foley20 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb21 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Will Not Give Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White21 hours ago