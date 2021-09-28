September 28, 2021
Publish date:

Report: N'Golo Kante Set to Miss Chelsea's Matches Against Juventus & Southampton Due to Illness

A blow for the Blues.
Author:

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to miss his side's clashes with Juventus and Southampton due to illness, according to reports.

The 30-year-old played through illness against Manchester City but will now miss the Blues' next two matches.

As per Goal, Chelsea have been dealt a blow as Kante has been ruled out.

sipa_33567431

Luckily, Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of options in midfield as Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley can all be called on to play in Kante's role. Trevoh Chalobah can also play in midfield, if required.

The French international has struggled with injury problems this season, dropping in and out of Tuchel's starting XI but was hoping to be fully fit as the Blues travel to Turin to face a Juventus side that are unbeaten in their last four matches.

The midfielder has only played three matches for Chelsea this season but been in fine form when selected. 

1006862394

Tuchel will have to cope without his star and could put his faith in Loftus-Cheek, who played the last 15 minutes against Manchester City on Saturday and looked sharp.

The German was full of praise for the English midfielder ahead of his side's clash against Juventus.

He said: "I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on. He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes. He could not be involved without deserving it."

It remains to be seen as to who will be chosen to replace Kante, but with Adrien Rabiot doutbful for the match for Juventus, the midfield battle has gotten slightly easier.

