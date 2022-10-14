Report: N'Golo Kante To Miss World Cup Through Injury
The Frenchman first picked up the injury in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 14th and has missed all ten of Chelsea's games since.
It looked as if the 31-year was all set to make a return to action until last week, when the injury began to hamper him once again, extending his layoff.
Now, L'Equipe are reporting that Kante will miss the World Cup, his absence a huge loss to his national team.
Graham Potter was not too happy when asked about his midfielder's situation during his press conference today, saying: "It's a setback, it's not good news. He's due to see a consultant this weekend."
This unfortunate revelation follows the news that Chelsea will also be without Reece James for a period of time with a knee injury he suffered in midweek.
This means that Chelsea and Potter will now be without three players for their final lot of games leading up to the World Cup, with Wesley Fofana also out due a knee injury which he picked up against AC Milan on October 5th.
