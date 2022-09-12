Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

The France international is looking for a bigger commitment than he is currently being offered.

N'Golo Kante has played only two matches of the 2022/23 campaign, as he continues to suffer from muscular problems sidelining him from the other five games. 

Former head coach Thomas Tuchel often listed his absence alongside midfield partner Mateo Kovacic, as one of the primary reasons for Chelsea's poor form this season, and he isn't expected back until after the Champions League tie against RB Salzburg on Wednesday. 

However, as the club's new owners begin to create their own vision, which started with the dismissal of Tuchel, they want to secure one of their most important figures for the foreseeable future.  

N'Golo Kante

Kante has now entered the final year of his contract, after joining the Blues in 2016 from Leicester City, and above all else, Chelsea want to avoid letting yet another star leave as a free agent for a consecutive summer. 

According to a report from The Athletic, negotiations over a new deal commenced in 2021 whilst the club was still under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. 

The fallout of that administration halted all talks with the French midfielder with them only re-starting in August of this year, as Todd Boehly tabled a verbal offer of an additional two years with an option for a third. 

N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann

Kante is unwilling to accept this as he aims to obtain a long-term deal that reflects everything he has brought to the club - a club which only seems to suffer when he isn't there. 

However, with a growing injury rate, the new hierarchy is not yet convinced that it would be worth it.

Time will tell if they are to be persuaded or if they will be as ruthless as they were with Tuchel. 

