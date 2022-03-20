Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Nick Candy Met Michael Gove to Discuss Chelsea Takeover on Night of Ukraine Invasion

Potential future Chelsea owner Nick Candy met up with Michael Gove to discuss a potential takeover on the night that Russia invaded Ukraine, according to reports.

The west London side is currently up for sale following sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

One of the prospective bidders is British businessman Nick Candy, who is a lifelong Blues fan as well as a season ticket holder.

imago1010578830h

As reported by Harry Yorke, Candy, who is now part of a takeover bid for the Blues was heard discussing football as well as Chelsea with Michael Gove on the night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yorke goes on to state that the pair both 'categorically' reject any suggestions they were discussing the potential implications of an invasion for the club and its owner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The meeting took place at a secret Conservative fundraising dinner on February 23, with around 75 attendees present.

Since then, Chelsea released a statement saying Abramovich would be selling the west London club due to a fear he would be sanctioned by the UK government.

A week later, his fears were realised as sanctions were imposed on the Russian billionaire and Chelsea, as an asset, was frozen, meaning they are now unable to carry out any business.

The club have been granted a special footballing license that allows them to play games on a limited budget until the sale is completed.

For all the information on the takeover of the club, click here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1000467541h
News

Nick Candy Offers Support for Frank Lampard Following Chelsea Dismissal

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1010523325h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Decision That Could Scupper Chelsea Sale

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010722736h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Will Push to The Limit to Reach Manchester City & Liverpool in Title Race

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010647195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Squad Can 'Recharge & Disconnect' During Upcoming International Break

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010578830h
News

Nick Candy Discusses Ruthless Decision Making as Chelsea Owner Ahead of Potential Takeover

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010094483h
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Keep Their Eye on Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Ahead of Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010368750h
News

Chelsea Set to Make Reece James Request to Gareth Southgate Ahead of International Break

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1002195915h
News

When Chelsea Will Face Crystal Palace at Wembley in FA Cup Semi Finals

By Matt Debono4 hours ago