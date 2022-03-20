Report: Nick Candy Met Michael Gove to Discuss Chelsea Takeover on Night of Ukraine Invasion

Potential future Chelsea owner Nick Candy met up with Michael Gove to discuss a potential takeover on the night that Russia invaded Ukraine, according to reports.

The west London side is currently up for sale following sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

One of the prospective bidders is British businessman Nick Candy, who is a lifelong Blues fan as well as a season ticket holder.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by Harry Yorke, Candy, who is now part of a takeover bid for the Blues was heard discussing football as well as Chelsea with Michael Gove on the night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yorke goes on to state that the pair both 'categorically' reject any suggestions they were discussing the potential implications of an invasion for the club and its owner.

The meeting took place at a secret Conservative fundraising dinner on February 23, with around 75 attendees present.

Since then, Chelsea released a statement saying Abramovich would be selling the west London club due to a fear he would be sanctioned by the UK government.

A week later, his fears were realised as sanctions were imposed on the Russian billionaire and Chelsea, as an asset, was frozen, meaning they are now unable to carry out any business.

The club have been granted a special footballing license that allows them to play games on a limited budget until the sale is completed.

