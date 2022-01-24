Skip to main content
Report: Why Niklas Sule's Expected Bayern Munich Departure Could Affect Chelsea

Niklas Sule is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer but his departure could have a knock-on effect, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and as per the latest reports from Italy and Germany, he has turned down a contract extension which means he is likely to leave in June when his current deal expires. 

Sule has attracted the interest from across Europe, linked to the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the past.

imago1009382845h

However Chelsea are likely to make a move for Jules Kounde this summer, reigniting their pursuit following a failed hunt last August in the closing days of the window. 

But Sule's departure could affect Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen's future. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Denmark international has interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with the former believed to be leading the race.

Read More

The report claims that there could be a 'centre-back domino' this summer involving Christensen and Sule, whilst hinting at other defensive transfers. 

imago1009378744h

Chelsea have three defenders out of contract this summer. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger join Christensen on the list of those who are yet to renew with the European champions. 

Thomas Tuchel confirmed talks were ongoing with Rudiger and his representatives in recent weeks but that nothing had advanced or been agreed between the parties. 

"The talks, negotiations are ongoing," said Tuchel. "No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”

