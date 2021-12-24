Skip to main content
Report: 'No Appetite' From EFL to Change Carabao Cup Semi-Final Format Ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

Author:

There is 'no appetite' from the EFL to change the format of two legged semi-finals as Chelsea prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup in January, according to reports.

There have been rumours that it is under consideration to change the semi-final to a single leg in order to manager fixture congestion amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, as per Ian Dennis, there will be no appetite from the governing body to change the format of the semi-final.

imago1008820181h

The journalist wrote: "There will be no appetite from the EFL to change the format of two legged semi finals to a one off cup tie. The removal of the second leg would mean an estimated loss of around £20 million pounds because of sponsorship and broadcasting commitments."

Therefore, Chelsea could face an even more congested fixture list going into the New Year.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled with a mixture of injuries and Covid-19 related issues during December, seeing their form drop off.

imago1008820569h

The Blues played through the struggles, handing three first team debut to Academy stars Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons in recent weeks.

Edouard Mendy is set to compete in the African Cup of Nations with his Senegal side, meaning that Chelsea will be without their number one in January.

Fortunately, Hakim Ziyech has not been selected by Morocco so will remain at Cobham in the New Year to provide extra competition to an already depleted squad.

imago1005297684h
