December 16, 2021
Publish date:

Report: No Further Positive COVID-19 Tests in Chelsea Squad Ahead of Everton Clash

Author:

There have been no further cases of COVID-19 in the Chelsea squad despite at least three players testing positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

This means that the Blues' clash against Everton on Thursday is set to go ahead.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea have returned no more positive tests so Thursday night's game will go ahead.

imago1008585548h

The outlet write: "There was no major outbreak, with a small number of positive tests on Wednesday.

"The Athletic understands Thursday night's game will go ahead.

"It is also understood there were further tests this morning, with no more positive tests."

Read More

This comes after further tests in the Chelsea camp were carried out due to at least three players testing positive for COVID-19.

imago1008573188h

Three players were confirmed to have tested positive, joining Mateo Kovacic in isolation from the squad but nobody else has tested positive.

The Blues' pre-match plans have been severely disrupted as Chelsea are the latest Premier League side to receive positive test results.

Tottenham's clash vs Leicester City has already been postponed on Thursday but Chelsea vs Everton is set to go ahead.

Tuchel was reportedly ready to include two of those players in his thoughts for a home date with Everton, but has seen his pre-match planning thrown up in the air, so there will be changes to his starting XI.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Wolves on Sunday, with doubts over the fixture sure to loom.

