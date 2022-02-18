Report: No Contract Talks Currently Taking Place Between Chelsea & Antonio Rudiger Over Extension

There are currently no new talks taking place between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over a new contract, according to reports.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with the Blues.

Talks have previously taken place, with an offer of around £200,000-a-week reported to have been proposed to the Germany international, however it still falls short of his demands as he holds out for nearer to £225.000-a-week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Chelsea defender has attracted interest from abroad but he still wants to remain at Stamford Bridge. The club also are hoping to keep hold of Rudiger, but time is running out to strike a deal before his deal expires at the end of June.

Now as per Sky Sports, no new talks are currently ongoing following discussions last month.

He has only just returned from Abu Dhabi with the rest of the squad following their Club World Cup triumph which could be a factor in why no new talks are currently taking place.

Rudiger was recently asked about his future and insisted it is down to the club if they want to keep him beyond this summer.

"I feel great here, I have always said it," he said earlier this month. "I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

PSG and Real Madrid have shown interest in the 28-year-old while several other European clubs are monitoring the German's situation in west London.

Chelsea could also lose Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen this summer, both of whom are also out of contract this summer.

