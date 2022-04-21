Report: Not One Chelsea Bidder Has Made a Move for Monaco Sporting Director Paul Mitchell Yet

Not a single prospective Chelsea buyer has made a move for Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, according to reports, ahead of a potential take over of the European champions, despite previous speculation.

The west London side has been up for sale for over a month now, with the prospective future owners narrowed down to a shortlist of just three bidding parties now.

A preferred future owner is expected to be announced as soon as possible, and each party have their own views on how they believe the club should be run.

With recent speculation over the potential introduction of Monaco sporting director, Paul Mitchell, to the club, the Telegraph understands that these reports are not true and no move has, as of yet, been made.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech currently both act as sporting directors for the club - although Cech's title is in reality technical and performance advisor - and the pair are both very influential on decisions at the club.

The duo also work closely with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel and as a result, any move from a potential buyer to bring in a new sporting director that may displace Cech from his current position would likely be unfavourable by the club.

The Telegraph reports that at least two of the three shortlisted parties have made it clear how highly they value Tuchel and would likely consult his views on the club's structure before changing anything.

