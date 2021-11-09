Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Report: Ogbonna Set to Miss Chelsea Clash Following ACL Injury

    Author:

    West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will therefore miss his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea on 4 December.

    The Italy international suffered the injury to his right knee during his side's 3-2 win over Liverpool on the weekend.

    The injury normally takes a matter of months to fully heal, meaning Ogbonna is likely to miss much of the remainder of the season.

    As reported by the official West Ham website, a scan on Monday morning revealed the ACL injury and the defender has already begun his recovery programme.

    Richard Collinge, head of Medical at the London club, provided the details on the injury.

    “After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury.

    “That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately.

    "Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery.” 

    Ogbonna has been crucial to West Ham's defence this season, featuring in eight of their 11 league fixtures, and helping them secure a current third place in the table, following their overtaking of Liverpool after the win on Sunday.

