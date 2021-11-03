Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Olivier Giroud 'Shocked' at Chelsea Youngster Harvey Vale's Maturity

    Author:

    Former Blue Olivier Giroud was shocked by Harvey Vale's maturity during his first training session with the Chelsea first team, according to reports.

    The youngster has been in the Chelsea squad so far this season, making the bench against Southampton in the Carabao Cup before travelling with the team to Sweden as they faced Malmo.

    As per the Athletic, former Chelsea forward Giroud ws left impressed by Vale and shocked by his age.

    imago1007588286h

    Read More

    The publication write: "following one impressive drill, Olivier Giroud spotted Vale walking towards the exit at the club’s training complex".

    The striker had 'no clue' of Vale's age and asked the youngster where he had parked his car.

    Vale replied that he was too young to drive, leaving Giroud shocked because of the 'maturity and quality' that he had seen Vale demonstrate on the pitch.

    imago1007436398h

    It was reported that Vale is in talks with Chelsea over a new contract with the club. They state that 'last month initial offers were discussed' but go on to clarify that neither side are in a rush to finalise terms.

    The talks are heading in a positive direction, a boost to Chelsea as the club lost several of their Academy graduates last season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    pjimage (50)
