Report: Omari Hutchison Could Be Involved Vs Manchester City In Carabao Cup

The Blues face the eight-time winners of the competition on Wednesday evening as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, with City looking to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's side will be out to retake their League Cup crown after they were knocked out in last year's competition by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round, with Liverpool beating Chelsea in the final.

Trevoh Chalobah chases down Luis Diaz in last's season's final IMAGO / NurPhoto

With the Carabao Cup often comes squad rotation and that is what is expected from Graham Potter, as Simon Johnson of the Athletic reports that highly-rated attacker Omari Hutchinson is expected to be part of the starting squad to face the Cityzens.

Hutchinson in action for Chelsea U21s IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Since being snapped up by the Blues from Arsenal in the summer, the 19-year old has scored five goals and notched up four assists in 11 PL2 games, with Chelsea fans eager to see him in action for the first team.

Many supporters wanted to see him in the squad for Chelsea's Champions League matchday six squad against Dinamo Zagreb, but he was unable to take part due to not being at the club for more than two seasons prior to the start of the season so hopefully, he will be given an opportunity to showcase his talents against City if reports are to be believed.

Kick-off on Wednesday evening is at 20:00 BST.

