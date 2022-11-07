Skip to main content

Report: Omari Hutchison Could Be Involved Vs Manchester City In Carabao Cup

Young forward Omari Hutchinson could feature for Chelsea in midweek when the Blues face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Blues face the eight-time winners of the competition on Wednesday evening as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, with City looking to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's side will be out to retake their League Cup crown after they were knocked out in last year's competition by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round, with Liverpool beating Chelsea in the final.

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah chases down Luis Diaz in last's season's final

With the Carabao Cup often comes squad rotation and that is what is expected from Graham Potter, as Simon Johnson of the Athletic reports that highly-rated attacker Omari Hutchinson is expected to be part of the starting squad to face the Cityzens.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson in action for Chelsea U21s

Since being snapped up by the Blues from Arsenal in the summer, the 19-year old has scored five goals and notched up four assists in 11 PL2 games, with Chelsea fans eager to see him in action for the first team.

Many supporters wanted to see him in the squad for Chelsea's Champions League matchday six squad against Dinamo Zagreb, but he was unable to take part due to not being at the club for more than two seasons prior to the start of the season so hopefully, he will be given an opportunity to showcase his talents against City if reports are to be believed.

Kick-off on Wednesday evening is at 20:00 BST.

Read More Chelsea Stories

UEFA Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Chelsea's Opponents Confirmed

By Luka Foley
Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.
Match Coverage

'We Are Really Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Arsenal Result

By Stephen Smith
Gabriel scores for Arsenal against Chelsea.
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
UEFA Champions League
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw: Where To Watch & Chelsea's Possible Opponents

By Dylan McBennett
Adrien Rabiot
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are No Longer Interested In Everton's Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett