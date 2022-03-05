Report: Owners of MLB's Chicago Cubs Considering Offer for Chelsea

The owners of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball side have began to consider an offer for Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

According to Sky News, the owners of the Chicago Cubs are considering making an offer to take over at Chelsea.

The Cubs are owned by the Ricketts family, who could be set to make a move to take over the West London club.

Tom Ricketts (pictured above) is listed as the owner as the Cubs, with Todd Rickets (pictured below) the co-owner of the MLB side.

It was reported that Abramovich has already received bids in the region of £3 billion for the club but these do not match his £4 billion valuation.

There are several interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak also claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

Furthermore, property entrepreneur Nick Candy has expressed an interest in taking over as he is a lifelong Chelsea fan, and looking to form a consortium to make a bid.

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



