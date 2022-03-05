Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Owners of MLB's Chicago Cubs Considering Offer for Chelsea

The owners of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball side have began to consider an offer for Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

According to Sky News, the owners of the Chicago Cubs are considering making an offer to take over at Chelsea.

imago0089809430h

The Cubs are owned by the Ricketts family, who could be set to make a move to take over the West London club.

Tom Ricketts (pictured above) is listed as the owner as the Cubs, with Todd Rickets (pictured below) the co-owner of the MLB side.

It was reported that Abramovich has already received bids in the region of £3 billion for the club but these do not match his £4 billion valuation.

Read More

There are several interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak also claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

imago0141388082h

Furthermore, property entrepreneur Nick Candy has expressed an interest in taking over as he is a lifelong Chelsea fan, and looking to form a consortium to make a bid.

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009370618h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1003787737h
News

Report: Conor McGregor's Management Company Preparing Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How His Chelsea Side Block Out Off The Pitch Events

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010362173h
News

Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Fans to Show Respect in Unity After Roman Abramovich Chants

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Todd Boehly Has £2.5BN Offer to Buy Chelsea Rejected

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010084245h
News

'Chelsea Uncertainty Does Not Faze Me' - Thomas Tuchel on His Future at Stamford Bridge

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010209509h
News

Michael Rubin of Fanatics Ruled Out of Potential Purchase of Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010364817h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Reece James After Chelsea Win Over Burnley

By Nick Emms3 hours ago