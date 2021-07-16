Report: People at Chelsea Are 'Worried' as Academy Players Head for Exit

Despite the pathway, the youngsters are heading for the exit and it's causing concern.

There are people at Chelsea who are 'worried' as several Cobham graduates are set to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Marc Guehi is the latest academy graduate set to leave the club with a move to Crystal Palace imminent whilst Lewis Bate and Tino Livramento could also leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per The Athletic, there are people within the club who are worried about what is going on at Chelsea.

Fikayo Tomori departed for AC Milan earlier in the summer window and Tammy Abraham is set for a departure at Chelsea too.

Alarm bells could be ringing for the Blues as the club could lose some of their most talented youngsters this summer.

Guehi had previously declined a contract offer from the Blues, not wanting to stay as part of the loan army and many could follow suit if not given first team chances.

However, with a big summer planned as Chelsea attempt to bring in Erling Haaland this summer, sales were always necessary.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer, funds will need to be raised.

Returning loanees such as Tiemoue Bakayoko are more difficult to shift this summer and if there is significant interest in Chelsea's youngsters, we could see more moves such as the one that has seen Guehi leave the club.

If Chelsea wish to be active in this transfer market, selling promising academy graduates may be the price to pay.

