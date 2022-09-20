Report: Per David Ornstein, Christoph Fruend To Chelsea 'Not Imminent'

An appointment that seemed inevitable is now reportedly in doubt. Christoph Fruend's switch from SB Salzburg to Stamford Bridge was reported as very close, but there has been a change.

Per David Ornstein, Todd Boehly's appointment of a new sporting director at Chelsea is 'not imminent'. This follows recent news claiming that the Blues' appointment of Freund was nearing completion.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to Ornstein, there is now a very good chance that the Austrian stays with RB Salzburg beyond this summer. The feeling of optimism regarding Chelsea's pursuit of Freund has now waned, with this optimism now seen as very premature.

Salzburg is desperate to keep hold of the 47-year-old and now seems to be close to getting their wish, at least for the short term. Boehly is a big fan of Freund and may look to reignite interest in him in the future.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Following this development, Chelsea are now meeting with many other candidates and the feeling is that there is widespread interest in this open position.

Boehly realizes the importance of hiring the right sporting director and it is now thought that this process may take weeks to conclude.

