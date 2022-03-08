Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Harris, Newcastle's Jamie Reuben & Nick Candy All Linked With Chelsea Takeover Bids

Three more names have been linked with takeover bids to buy Chelsea, according to the latest reports.

After Roman Abramovich listed the Club for sale last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old was left with no choice but to sell up after 19 years following his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2003.

His alleged close ties to the Russian-state and President Vladimir Putin, which he has strongly denied, put pressure on the Russian oligarch and he admitted it was in the Club's best interest if he were to put it on the market.

Interest has started to be shown and bids have already been made to the Raine Group, a New York based merchant bank who are overseeing the sale. The bank has confirmed the sale will not be rushed.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



Bids will be accepted until March 15 before they are reviewed and credible offers are looked at further.

There are 20 potential suitors, as per reports, with less than 10 likely to be considered to take over the ownership of Chelsea from Abramovich.

Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have submitted their offer, while Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims he is in discussions to purchase the west London club.

Other various investors from the United States and Saudi Arabia have also been attributed with potential moves.

Further names have now been linked and Absolute Chelsea has broken the potential bidders down.

Who are the latest names to be linked with the club?

Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Partner Joshua Harris IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Harris is the first of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per the Financial Times. The 57-year-old is 'exploring a bid' to buy Chelsea from Abramovich and has been weighing up whether to submit an offer - he has not yet lodged one. He owns a minority stake in Crystal Palace, which he would likely have to sell if he wanted to purchase the European and World champions, and he is the current Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team. How much is Joshua Harris worth? According to Forbes, as of March 8 2022, Harris is worth $5.6 billion. British property developer Nick Candy IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Candy is the second of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per the Mail. The 49-year-old Chelsea fan is 'preparing a £2.5 billion bid' for Chelsea which includes his plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge. He is claimed to be talking to a 'number of American investors' about forming a consortium to launch a bid. A spokesperson for Candy said: "Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea Football Club. Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners. "Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision." How much is Nick Candy worth? According to the Mail, as of March 8 2022, Harris and his younger brother Christian share an estimated joint net-worth of £1.5 billion. Son of billionaire property investor David Reuben - Jamie Reuben IMAGO / PA Images Reuben is the third of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per Bloomberg. The 34-year-old, like Candy, is a Chelsea fan, however like Harris, his involvement at Newcastle United would need to be looked at should he wish to pursue a bid to buy Chelsea. Jamie and his father, David, who is a billionaire property investor, have a 10 per cent share in Newcastle after a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's PIF (Public Investment Fund) bought the club from Mike Ashley. The report states that 'Jamie Reuben’s considerations are at an early stage and may not lead to a formal bid'. How much is Jamie Reuben worth? According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, as of March 8 2022, the brothers each have a et work of about $ 7 billion.

