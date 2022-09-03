Skip to main content

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask

Chelsea's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been flown out to Milan to help the forward get back to playing again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Chelsea on transfer deadline day after a long day of notifications. 

A part of the deal saw Marcos Alonso join Barcelona helping Chelsea pay less money for the Gabonese international. Aubameyang will be on a two-year permanent contract keeping at the club until 2024.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona

Before signing for Chelsea, Aubameyang and his family were involved in a robbery leaving the 33-year-old with a fractured jaw.  

Aubameyang has now been sent to Milan to be fitted with a protected jaw mask so that the player can return to training and make his debut. 

The company in Milan has fitted masks for the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesc Fabregas, Demba Ba and Fernando Torres for when these former Chelsea players damaged their jaws and needed a mask fitted to continue playing in the past.

Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel refuses to rule out the Gabonese forward in Chelsea's opening Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on starting his side's new signing after working with the 33-year-old back when the Blues boss used to manage Borussia Dortmund where the pair developed a strong bond.

