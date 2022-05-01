Report: Premier League 'Advanced' in Owners & Directors Test for Boehly Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

The Premier League are reportedly 'advanced' in their scrutiny of the Todd Boehly consortium, who have been named as the preferred next owners of Chelsea.

The consortium, which involves Clearlake Capital, beat competition from Sir Martin Broughton's group and Stephen Pagliuca's party to be named as the preferred bidder and have the chance to enter exclusive talks ahead of taking over at Chelsea.

As per Sky News, the Premier League are 'advanced' in their scrutiny of the consortium under its Owners And Directors Test.

The report states that questions are now submitted to the group relating to the final financial structure of the takeover and the precise stakes that would be owned by each of the investors.

Clearlake Capital has also informed the Premier League and Raine Group that it has no Russian limited partners - a technical name for investors in any of its funds.

Despite the scrutiny not yet being complete, it is highly unlikely that the Premier League would object to the group headed by Boehly as they are looking extremely likely becoming the new Chelsea owners, replacing Roman Abramovich.

Furthermore, sources close to the consortium said it had offered a total price that was slightly higher than the £4.25 billion publicly pledged by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Clearlake will own the majority of the shares at Chelsea as Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter and Boehly make up the consortium.

They have until the end of this week to finalise the terms of a takeover as other shortlisted consortia have been told to 'remain on standby' if Boehly's bid falls short at the last hurdle.

