Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Premier League Club Owners 'Encouraged' By Level of Interest Shown in Chelsea

Several owners of Premier League clubs have been 'encouraged' by the level of interest shown in Chelsea Football Club since its sale was announced.

Since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the European champions have been on the market in search of new ownership.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been overseeing procedures and accepting bids, with the final decision to be expected within the coming weeks.

imago1010479508h (3)

As reported by the Athletic, several owners of Premier League clubs have been 'encouraged' by the level of interest shown in Chelsea and the amount of money on offer for such a club.

The Athletic goes on to describe the club as "a club with a poor stadium, at least relative to many of its major rivals, that is in a distressed state and requires a fast sale."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report goes on to read:

Prospective Chelsea owner, Tom Ricketts

Prospective Chelsea owner, Tom Ricketts

"The fear from some owners elsewhere was that this episode could culminate in a fire-sale at a bargain price, which may have created a low benchmark for leading Premier League clubs.

"Valuations between £2 billion and £3 billion, however, have offered a reminder of the scarcity value of successful English clubs and this, ultimately, is why Americans are stampeding to buy Chelsea."

Football news correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, Matt Law, reported that the deadline for final bids to buy the club from shortlisted groups must be submitted on or around April 11.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152179248h
News

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Suffers Suspected Poisoning Along With Ukraine Peace Negotiators

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago0152707351h
News

Stamford Bridge Redevelopment Vision Key to Selecting Next Chelsea Owner

By Nick Emms39 minutes ago
imago1010286921h
Transfer News

Report: Clause in Marc Guehi Contract Could See Chelsea Re-Sign Crystal Palace Star

By Jago Hemming46 minutes ago
imago1010658259h
News

Chelsea Star Thiago Silva Leaves His Mark for Maracana Stadium's Walk of Fame in Brazil

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010787751h
News

Official: Four Chelsea Stars Make FA Cup Team of The Quarter-Final As Well As One Blues Loanee

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010919268h
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Nets Hat-Trick as USMNT Thrash Panama in World Cup Qualifier

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1003224697h
News

Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Confirms Jorginho Will Return to Chelsea After World Cup Exit

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010656816h
News

Raine Group Inform Chelsea Bidders of Date to Present Bid to UK Government & Apply for New Licence

By Nick Emms4 hours ago