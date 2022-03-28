Report: Premier League Club Owners 'Encouraged' By Level of Interest Shown in Chelsea

Several owners of Premier League clubs have been 'encouraged' by the level of interest shown in Chelsea Football Club since its sale was announced.

Since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the European champions have been on the market in search of new ownership.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been overseeing procedures and accepting bids, with the final decision to be expected within the coming weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by the Athletic, several owners of Premier League clubs have been 'encouraged' by the level of interest shown in Chelsea and the amount of money on offer for such a club.

The Athletic goes on to describe the club as "a club with a poor stadium, at least relative to many of its major rivals, that is in a distressed state and requires a fast sale."

The report goes on to read:

Prospective Chelsea owner, Tom Ricketts IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"The fear from some owners elsewhere was that this episode could culminate in a fire-sale at a bargain price, which may have created a low benchmark for leading Premier League clubs.

"Valuations between £2 billion and £3 billion, however, have offered a reminder of the scarcity value of successful English clubs and this, ultimately, is why Americans are stampeding to buy Chelsea."

Football news correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, Matt Law, reported that the deadline for final bids to buy the club from shortlisted groups must be submitted on or around April 11.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube