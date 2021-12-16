Report: Premier League Clubs 'Pushing' for Shutdown Amid COVID Cases

Premier League clubs are 'pushing' for a shutdown of fixtures amid rising COVID-19 cases among teams, according to reports.

The news comes as increasing numbers of games are being postponed due to clubs having multiple cases within their sides, with Chelsea themselves reporting three positive tests in their squad.

Their game against Everton on Thursday night is still set to go ahead as well as Newcastle United versus Liverpool, but Leicester City's home game against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed.

According to ESPN, a number of clubs in the Premier League are 'pushing' for a shutdown of fixtures until the start of 2022.

This will give teams the chance to deal with the growing number of cases across the 20 squads, particularly with the new omicron variant.

Senior league officials have been told that there is support for the suspension of games with a suggested restart date being the weekend of the 8th January next year, which is the third round of the FA Cup.

This would mean games over the festive period will be postponed and would be suspended from this coming weekend (18th December).

Such a decision would see the Blues' games against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool all postponed, with Thomas Tuchel's side returning to action against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Mateo Kovacic had been the only recent player in the squad to test positive and is set to return soon, but the club have now been hit with a fresh set of cases.

