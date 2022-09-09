Skip to main content
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution

Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks

This weekend's matches have already been called off.

The United Kingdom and the countries a part of the Commonwealth are all mourning the loss of England's Queen Elizabeth II following her peaceful death on Thursday afternoon.

The nation has responded to the devastating news with tributes coming out from each corner of the island and the sporting world is not any different. 

The EFL Championship were quick to cancel Friday's fixtures involving Burnley and Norwich, before all tiers of English football decided it would be most appropriate to extend that period to this weekend's round of matches. 

Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell

Kai Havertz celebrating with Ben Chilwell after scoring against Fulham.

This means that Chelsea's visit to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday has been called off.

The Premier League's statement read: "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

"This is aligned with the approach that The FA and EFL will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tower of London

Queen Elizabeth II death Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a Gun Salute at the Tower of London

However, there is also now the possibility of the games scheduled for the 17/18 September to also be rearranged should the Queen's funeral go ahead on the same date. 

The funeral of the head monarch is supposed to fall 10 days after her death which would make it next Sunday. 

A report from Daily Telegraph journalist Ben Rumsby, has explained that the occasion will require a vast number of police to be redeployed to the area in London, which would cause problems for Chelsea who are expecting to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the same day. 

Declan Rice

Declan Rice pictured with the commemorative black armband during Thursday's Europa League tie between West Ham and Fotbal Club FCSB.

No decisions have yet been made regarding the scheduling for this weekend's fixtures or next. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
News

Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager

By Charlie Webb
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

News: Kalidou Koulibaly Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

By Connor Dossi-White
Buckingham Palace
News

Football Across The Country Cancelled In Light Of Queen Elizabeth's Passing

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter vs Leeds
News

Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter vs Leeds
News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce New Head Coach Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards