Report: Premier League Rules Could Change for Covid-19 Fixture Postponements

The Premier League are set to hold talks over a change in the rules regarding fixture postponements due to Covid cases, according to reports.

This comes as several matches this season have already been postponed, with several head coaches and club managers unhappy with how the Premier League have handled it.

As per Mail Sport, clubs may soon have to show proof of four positive Covid tests in thier squads in order to have matches postponed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This criteria is being examined by the Premier League as a move away from 'available players' to 'active Covid cases' has been discussed in crisis talks between the league and its members.

As the rules currently stand, Premier League sides who wish to have a game called off must show that they do not have 13 players plus a goalkeeper, with injuries and absence's due to international duty taken into consideration.

There have been 22 postponements between Premier League clubs, with it being revealed that Arsenal's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur postponed despite only having one coronavirus case.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the only Premier League managers that has seen his side forced to play in the league despite Covid cases in the squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

"When we arrived in Wolverhampton we had a big case and had actually seven positive, who were positive. We thought we had the possibility to postpone one match," admitted Tuchel.

He adds: "Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.”

Andreas Christensen is the only current absentee at Chelsea due to Covid-19, having tested positive before the Premier League clash against Manchester City in January, with the Blues hoping to have their full squad available towards the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube