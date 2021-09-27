Report: Premier League Set for 'Meaningful' Matches Abroad

The Premier League are set to play meaningful matches abroad as shareholders met face-to-face to discuss the growth of the competition as a global brand.

The plan has been discussed previously and will take years to complete, but talks are ongoing.

This would see Chelsea play at least one match of the Premier League season abroad rather in England.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per the Athletic, a "possible “roadmap for meaningful matches abroad" was mentioned last week as the shareholders wish to "take the Premier League matches to the world".

The report continues to state that it would take several years for a top-flight match to take place out side of England but following the collapse of the European Super League, the idea could come to fruition.

The '39th game' was suggested over a decade ago, with teams in favour of playing an extra match abroad at five different venues, however UEFA, FIFA and the FA all opposed the ideal.

The Athletic continue to report that the USA, China, India, Brazil and Indonesia have been identified as markets in which the Premier League could appeal to new fans and an enhanced pre-season tournament next summer in the States has been discussed as an initial step.

It remains to be seen as to whether a game abroad will happen but with the growing brand of the Premier League, it feels inevitable.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube