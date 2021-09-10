Report: Premier League Set to Defy FIFA and Play 'Banned' South Americans

Thiago Silva is set to be available.

Premier League clubs have reportedly agreed to defy FIFA and play their South and Central American players this weekend, according to reports.

Several Premier League clubs refused to release their players for international duty.

As per Sun Sport, the Premier League clubs will go ahead and play their players this weekend.

Thiago Silva would've been unavailable as 'World chiefs' wrote to the clubs to ask them to respect the five day restriction on the availability of their players.

However, the clubs are set to ignore this request and proceed to play their stars anyway.

This comes as a boost to Chelsea, who are without Reece James for their clash against Aston Villa due to suspenison after receiving a straight red card against Liverpool.

via PRESSINPHOTO

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will be without Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, who were released by the club to feature for Argentina on international duty.

The pair must now complete a period of quarantine in a hotel in England upon their return, and will be unavailable for 10 days.

Manchester City and Manchester United are amongst the clubs set to ignore FIFA's request, playing Ederson and Fred this weekend, whilst several other players will feature as the Premier League band together.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube