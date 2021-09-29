Report: Premier League Set to 'Reward' Clubs With Under One COVID-19 Condition

Following Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's comments on Covid-19 vaccinations, the Premier League has announced it will begin to 'reward' clubs with the highest numbers of vaccinated players.

The German manager was asked on the matter of whether players should get vaccinated in light of N'Golo Kante's positive test.

Kante will therefore be required to follow government guidelines and will be unable to feature for his club in their Champions League clash against Juventus on Wednesday night.

SIPA USA

As per Daily Mail, a briefing note sent to clubs last week documented that the Premier League are stepping up their efforts to ensure more players are getting fully vaccinated.

The document read, "According to the data we have, only seven clubs' squads are more than 50 per cent fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go.

"We are considering if and how best we can 'reward' those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated."

This news comes in the light of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel who was asked about whether or not players should get vaccinated.

"The players are adults and have free choice whether they want to get vaccinated or not," said the German.

"We should accept it. This is more or less everything I can say.

"I know the situation is far from over and every time somebody gets it here from us and our crew, that makes us all the more aware it's not over. I hope that it gets as less as possible but I clearly don't have a solution."

The Blues manager went on to say discuss how it is not his decision whether one player gets the vaccine or not.

"It would be easy to say yes now and get applause from a lot of people. But do I have the right to say that? I'm not so sure.

"I can make the decision for myself and everyone else has to reflect and take the risk or not. Vaccination seems to be a proper protection. I am vaccinated.

"But I don't really see myself in a position to speak out on proper recommendations. I'm a football coach, not a 100 per cent expert on this."