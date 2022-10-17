Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA

Games abroad has always been a thing on the minds of the people behind the scenes at the Premier League, and the beginning of that seems to have already started, as they look to announce a new pre-season tournament in the US.

The league want to branch out and become bigger than it already is worldwide, and believe bringing the game abroad for people to watch will benefit the league commercially in the long run.

The tournament is already in the plans of the Premier League officials, and would be staged in the US next summer.

The Premier League are set to stage a tournament in the USA. IMAGO / PA Images

According to David Ornstein, The Premier League are set to stage a pre-season tournament in the USA next summer, as they look to enhance the experience of the league for people abroad.

The tournament would involve six clubs, likely to be the big six in the Premier League, and they would be split into two groups. The games would take place across multiple cities, and would likely benefit the teams and league greatly.

The tournament is not finalised yet, but is expected to happen. Their may be some backlash to the decision from the masses of fans, as a lot of people believe the game should not be pushed abroad just for financial gain.

This will be the 1st step on the roadmap for the Premier League in terms of integrating meaningful matches abroad.

Read More Chelsea Stories