Report: Prospective Chelsea Buyers Hoping to Persuade Antonio Rudiger to Stay Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

Prospective buyers of Chelsea Football Club are hoping they can convince Antonio Rudiger to stay at the club, according to reports.

Chelsea were put up for sale on March 2 by Roman Abramovich, but on Thursday the Club were thrown into dismay and chaos after the UK Government confirmed its decision to sanction Abramovich.

However, the Government have now given the green light for the sale to go ahead and those looking to buy the club can submit their bids.

As per 90min, several prospective buyers are hoping to persuade Chelsea defender Rudiger to extend his deal beyond the end of the season.

It was previously reported that Saudi Media Group, who have now bid £2.7 billion for Chelsea, wanted to keep Rudiger at the club.

None of the other parties wishing to convince the defender to stay have been named but a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss is one group keen on buying Chelsea as well as British businessman Nick Candy, who is a Chelsea fan and was in attendance for their 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Whilst Chelsea are currently unable to continue contract talks with players, the new owners will be able to kick on with negotiations once the takeover is complete.

The latest reports have stated that three clubs have approached Rudiger regarding a summer move on a free and that he will decide his future soon.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown a recent interest in the German international but it is unclear as to who the clubs interested in signing Chelsea's star is.

Rudiger admitted last month: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

