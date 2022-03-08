Report: Prospective Chelsea Buyers 'Put Off' by £1BN Cost of Rebuilding Stamford Bridge

Several prospective buyers of Chelsea Football Club have been put off a purchase due to the extra £1 billion they believe it would cost to rebuild Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Telegraph Football, at least two interested groups see the Stamford Bridge dilemma as a huge stumbling block in any deal to purchase Chelsea.

Abramovich already values the club at £3 billion, with many potential buyers believing that the redevelopment or rebuild of Stamford Bridge is necessary and would cost an extra £1 billion.

This comes after reports that the Russian is only looking to sell to an owner or group who will continue his legacy and redevelop or rebuild Stamford Bridge.

One source told Telegraph Sport: “The big problem at Chelsea is the stadium. A £2 billion deal is really a deal that will cost over £3 billionn, as at some point you’ve got to redevelop Stamford Bridge.”

However, recent reports have stated that Abramovich remains confident in selling the club for his £3 billion asking price.

The latest names linked with a move to purchase the football club include New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media, who have also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

