Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Prospective Chelsea Buyers 'Put Off' by £1BN Cost of Rebuilding Stamford Bridge

Several prospective buyers of Chelsea Football Club have been put off a purchase due to the extra £1 billion they believe it would cost to rebuild Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Telegraph Football, at least two interested groups see the Stamford Bridge dilemma as a huge stumbling block in any deal to purchase Chelsea.

imago1010318694h

Abramovich already values the club at £3 billion, with many potential buyers believing that the redevelopment or rebuild of Stamford Bridge is necessary and would cost an extra £1 billion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes after reports that the Russian is only looking to sell to an owner or group who will continue his legacy and redevelop or rebuild Stamford Bridge.

One source told Telegraph Sport: “The big problem at Chelsea is the stadium. A £2 billion deal is really a deal that will cost over £3 billionn, as at some point you’ve got to redevelop Stamford Bridge.”

imago1010114109h

However, recent reports have stated that Abramovich remains confident in selling the club for his £3 billion asking price.

The latest names linked with a move to purchase the football club include New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media, who have also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0089809430h
News

Report: Chicago Cubs' Ricketts Family Considering Joining Investors in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms24 minutes ago
imago1010376227h
News

'Thank You' - Mateo Kovacic Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Following Chelsea Sale Announcement

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1010295044h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Confident of Selling Chelsea for £3BN

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1010304269h
Transfer News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Wants Kepa on Loan at Lazio But Chelsea Must Pay 'Half Salary'

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010362050h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Would Cost 'No Less Than €75M

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1008453095h
Transfer News

Revealed: How Much Andreas Christensen Will Earn at Barcelona Amid Pending Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1008870497h
News

Report: New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1009992856h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen 'Will Be a Barcelona Player This Week' Ahead of Second Medical

By Nick Emms15 hours ago