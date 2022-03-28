Skip to main content
Report: Prospective Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Is the 'Equivalent of Thiago Silva'

American businessman and prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been likened to Blues centre-back Thiago Silva, being labelled his 'equivalent', according to reports.

The 46-year-old is one of the leading contenders to take over the reigns at Chelsea from current owner Roman Abramovich.

Ever since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government, the European champions have been put up for sale and American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been accepting bids for the club.

imago1010837067h

As reported by the Athletic, Boehly likened himself to Chelsea's star centre-back and former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain legend, Thiago Silva.

The Athletic reported the following on Boehly and what his plans would be for Chelsea should he take over as club owner:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Boehly, for his own part, has been likened by one ally to the boardroom equivalent of Chelsea’s 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva, arguing he is “always two or three steps ahead of the competition".

"Boehly is among those who believe football is only part of the way through a revolution in using data to enhance recruitment and performance.

imago1004286174h

"He also sees sports teams as media-rights businesses and is among a growing number who believe the Premier League is destined one day to move to a more direct consumer relationship with supporters rather than broadcasting via a third-party television company.

"This switch would likely mean more money for the biggest clubs with the largest fanbases, while there may also be the potential for major streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix and Disney to fully invest in the market."

imago0143435592h
