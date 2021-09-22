Report: PSG Have 'No Regrets' Over Thomas Tuchel Sacking Despite Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain players have 'no regrets' losing Thomas Tuchel when he was sacked by the French giants, according to reports in France.

The manager left Paris after taking the club the the Champions League final the season before.

As per Le Parisien via Tribal Football, the players do not regret the manager leaving as they had felt Tuchel 'had lost interest in the job'.

SIPA USA

The report continues to state that the players found Tuchel was 'allowing them to cut corners and avoid accountability' and the 'squad were tired of Tuchel's message'.

He had previously led the French club to consecutive Ligue 1 titles, adding to the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue titles.

However, even after leading the club to their first ever Champions League final, the German was dismissed.

SIPA USA

The decision to relieve Tuchel of his duties on Christmas Eve in 2020 proved to be great for Chelsea, who appointed the German early in 2021 and won the Champions League under the manager just months later.

Tuchel will be looking to build on his successful start to life at Chelsea as the Blues look to challenge at the top of the Premier League and have started the season in fantastic fashion, with four wins out of five Premier League matches.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube