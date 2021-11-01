Report: Pulisic Unlikely To Travel To Malmo For Chelsea's Champions League Clash

Christian Pulisic is unlikely to travel to Sweden for Chelsea's midweek Champions League clash against Malmo, according to reports.

Despite having returned to training, the 23-year-old is still not ready to return to the action just yet, having not featured in the Blues' 3-0 win over Newcastle.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, despite his return to training last week, Pulisic is unlikely to travel to face Malmo on Tuesday afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku, Werner and Mateo Kovacic will also not feature due to injury.

The report also confirmed that Mason Mount is still not in attendance with his club, having missed their weekend clash with Newcastle after falling ill.

In his stead however, youngster Harvey Vale did feature in his side's training before their encounter with Malmo.

Pulisic returned to Chelsea training last week after a seven week lay off due to an ankle injury.

The US international is expected to return to the action against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, after manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that was his intention.

"Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," said the German tactician.

"We are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

