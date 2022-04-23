Report: Raine Ask for Final Chelsea Shortlisted Bidders to Provide Clarity Over Long-Term Funding and Management of Club

The Raine Group have asked Chelsea's final three shortlisted bidders to provide clarity over their management plans for the club, should they take over from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The American merchant bank have been in charge of taking bids for the club ever since the sale was announced back in early March after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

After a month of bidding and shortlisting, the final three parties are all looking to get ahead of their rivals to become the new owners of the current European champions.

As per Sky Sports, the final three bidders are being pressed to provide more details on how they will go on to manage Chelsea, should each of their bids be successful.

The bidding parties are being expected to reconfirm their future spending plans in order to guarantee the long-term financial commitment of their investors.

As time has passed, each party has gained substantial financial backing by their own individual means.

More recently, top sports celebrities Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have pledged a £10 million backing to Sir Martin Broughton's consortium bid to take over the Blues, although the £10 million figure was later denied by Hamilton.

Sky Sports goes on to reveal that one investor has said that Raine have been asking for more information about future funding from the bidders.

"Raine and the club's board seem to be focused on ensuring they pick the bidder that will be the best steward of Chelsea over the long term," they said.

"From our perspective, we welcome that."

The consortium member wasn't named.

