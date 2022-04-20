Skip to main content
Report: Raine Group Expected to Select Preferred Chelsea Bidder By End of April

Raine Group are expected to select their preferred bidder for Chelsea by the end of the month as the sale process comes to its conclusion.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Stephen Pagliuca's group and Sir Martin Broughton's consoritum are all in the running to take over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Sky News, a preferred bidder is expected to be named by the end of April as a May takeover looks likely.

imago1011289570h (1)

The report states that Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the process, are expected to select a preferred bidder in conjunction with the club's board by the end of the month.

It was previously reported that a preferred bidder would be selected this week after the April 14 deadline for final bids, with Raine wishing to submit their preferred party to the UK Government by April 18.

However, this has not happened yet and it appears that a bidder will be selected at a later date, before the end of the month.

Over the weekend, more information was given to Raine after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

imago1010993874h (3)

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

With three parties left in the race after the Ricketts family withdrew their bid for the club, it is only a matter of time before the Blues find out who their next owner will be.

Tuchel will be hoping that the takeover can happen swiftly as he plans for the transfer window in the summre in a bid to close the gap to Liverpool and Man City.

imago1011294969h
