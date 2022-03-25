Skip to main content
Report: Raine Group Shortlist Not Complete Despite Several Preferred Bidders Confirmed

The Raine Group's shortlist for Chelsea preferred bidders is not yet complete despite reports stating that a final five had been decided on.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are believed to have made Raine Group's shortlist, along with Stephen Pagliuca as well as a mystery bidder.

However, it has now been suggested by Sky Sports that the shortlist is still not complete despite contrasting reports.

imago1010608629h (1)

The report states that the shortlist is not complete despite it being believed that Boehly, Ricketts family, Broughton and Pagliuca had all made it into the next phase.

However, it has now been complicated as some parties who were told they weren't on the shortlist are now refusing to take no for an answer and fighting to get onto the shortlist.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's a suggestion that some interested parties could get together to try to get onto the shortlist.

imago1010482573h (2)

It remains to be seen as to who will be on the confirmed shortlist, with several confliction reports coming out in recent days.

As for now it is believed that four preferred bidders have been confirmed, with a fifth mystery bidder potentially joining the next stage, where Chelsea directors will be trusted to decide on the new owner.

It is believed that the west London side will be sold for around £2.5 billion to £2.75 billion, with Raine Group set to make around £30 million once the process has been completed.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010479508h (3)
