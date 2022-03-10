Report: Raine Group Tell Chelsea Bidders that Sale is 'On Pause' Following Roman Abramovich Sanction

Lawyers from the Raine Group, the merchant bank in charge of selling Chelsea for Roman Abramovich, have contacted all interested parties to inform them that they have 'paused the process', according to reports.

Abramovich announced he would be selling Chelsea FC last week after pressure mounting that his assets would be frozen.

However, fans across the UK have woken up this morning to the news that the Russian billionaire has now been sanctioned by the government, thus the sale of the club will be put on hold.

And now, Raine Group have contacted interested parties to state that the sale process is 'on pause', as per the Times.

The report states that: "in an email from Raine, bidders were told that “the process has been paused as the parties consider the implications of the developments and discuss the next steps with the relevant UK authorities.

"The communication goes on to say that they expect to be in touch with more detail 'in the next 24 to 48 hours' as more information becomes available."

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The only way a sale could happen is if Abramovich allows the government to take control of the sale, meaning he would not profit from any deal.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but for now, interested parties have been told that the process is on hold as those involved look for a solution.

