Report: Ralf Rangnick 'Tried' to Become Chelsea Manager in the Past

Former RP Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick 'tried before' to become the manager of Chelsea and several other Premier League clubs, according to reports in Germany.

The German manager was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the year, but Chelsea opted to go with Thomas Tuchel.

As per Christian Falk, Rangnick has a 'big dream' to work in the Premier League and is interested in becoming Newcastle United's manager after failing to get a move to Chelsea.

The 63-year-old is currently Head of Sports and Development at FC Lokomotiv Moscow and was a big factor behind Tino Anjorin's move to the club from Chelsea.

Tuchel has heaped praise upon the German, admitting that he inspired Tuchel's management style and career.

The Chelsea boss said: “Let me say that my first coach was my father, then I had an extraordinary coach like Ralf Rangnick who told us that it is not always necessary to always run after the striker, but you can also play differently. It was revolutionary."

Rangnick has also tried to become the manager of Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Falk continues to report.

Chelsea will not be looking back at their decision to hire Tuchel ahead of Rangnick with much regret as the former Dortmund and PSG coach lifted the Champions League with his first season at Chelsea.

