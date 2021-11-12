Report: Rangers Consider Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard as 'Top Contender' to Replace Steven Gerrard

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is considered a 'top contender' to replace Steven Gerrard at Rangers, according to reports.

Gerrard departed to join Aston Villa following the dismissal of Dean Smith and this has opened up an opportunity for Lampard.

As per the Times, Lampard is one of the top contenders to take over the job in Scotland.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There have been several names linked to the job including Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gennaro Gattuso, Sean Dyche and Derek McInnes.

However, Lampard's name has now come up and the Englishman could take the job after his former England collegue Gerrard departed.

Lampard was reportedly set to take over as manager of Premier League side Norwich City but it has since come out that the Englishman has rejected the job.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game and could be set for his third managerial move as Rangers look to appoint a new man.

The move could make sense if the Scottish Champions decide to follow their previous route, appointing an England legend as their manager as Lampard looks to revive his managerial career after his Chelsea sacking in January.

Rangers are into the semi-finals of the League Cup in Scotland and sit top of the Scottish Premier League, four points clear at the head of the table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube