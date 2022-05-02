Report: Ratcliffe Set to Meet Chelsea Stakeholders Despite Boehly Being Named Preferred Bidder

Chelsea bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to meet with stakeholders at the club despite Todd Boehly's consortium being named as the preferred bidder to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

However, Boehly's group were named by Raine as the preferred bidder on the same day that Ratcliffe made his bid official, reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's bid.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As per the Athletic, Ratcliffe is set to meet Chelsea stakeholders this week as he hopes to be successful in his bid.

Boehly and his consortium have now entered a period of exclusivity which will allow them time to fully complete the purchase of the club and takeover from Roman Abramovich but the Russian could abandon the formal sale process if Boehly's group cannot complete the takeover.

This could see Ratcliffe emerge as the winner and he is now putting steps in place to speak to stakeholders, such as fan groups.

Boehly and groups who were part of the formal bidding process already met with fan groups and former Blue Paul Canoville, whilst it is unclear whether Ratcliffe will meet with the former.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ratcliffe currently owns Ligue 1 side Nice, as well as cycling's Team Sky, who he rebranded Team INEOS.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”



It remains to be seen as to whether his bid has any chance as Boehly's group enter exclusive talks with Chelsea as the preferred bidder.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube