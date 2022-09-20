Report: RB Salzburg 'Expect' Christoph Freund To Stay

It appears that Christoph Freund's rumored switch from RB Salzburg to Chelsea is not nearly as close as some reports led fans to believe. Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has obtained a quote from the club regarding these recent reports.

The quote reads as follows: "FC Red Bull Salzburg has never been contacted from Chelsea to talk about any transfer details of Christoph Freund. We expect him to stay".

Jacobs notes that it is normal for a club to put out such a statement when one of their executives is rumored to be on their way out. This statement could be a form of posturing or it could be a legitimate indicator that Salzburg have no desire to entertain this possibility.

It helps that Freund has reportedly verbally agreed to join the Blues. This may come in handy should the Austrian side choose to play hardball with their sporting director.

Chelsea will have many other candidates for this role outside of Freund, so this statement out of Austria should not prove to be catastrophic.

However, the 47-year-old is Todd Boehly's top target and has met with Graham Potter already, so the club will be hoping they can pry him from Salzburg.

