Report: Real Madrid Assessing Antonio Rudiger Transfer Following Champions League Performance for Chelsea

Real Madrid are reportedly assessing the possibility of signing Antonio Rudiger after he impressed Los Blancos in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and, as things stand, will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

As per ESPN, Real Madrid are assessing the possibility of signing Rudiger for free.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German had been heavily linked with a move to Madrid earlier in the season but these rumours had gone quiet as it looked like Los Blancos had pulled out of a deal.

Similarly, PSG had reportedly made a contract offer to the defender but this has fallen well short of his demands.

There is a chance that he remains a Chelsea player as Rudiger told Gazzetta dello Sport that he is happy in west London, and is only focusing on his spell at Stamford Bridge..

"Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The Blues cannot currently offer players new contracts due to the restrictions placed on the club since Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

However, Chelsea are expected to be taken over in the next couple of weeks, if everything goes according to plan. That will see the current licence lifted allowing the club to resume transfer activity. This would no doubt see futures be resolved, including Rudiger's.

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for Rudiger, but it is currently unclear as to where he will be playing his football next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube