Report: Real Madrid Bounce Back From El Clasico Thumping As They Look for Revenge Over Chelsea

Real Madrid swiftly bounced back from their 4-0 thumping by FC Barcelona as they managed to dispose of Celta Vigo in a 2-1 win, days before their Champions League quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking for revenge over Thomas Tuchel's boys after falling short in last season's semi-final of the same competition.

After a tough 1-1 draw in the first leg, goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount knocked Real Madrid out of the competition in the second leg as the Blues went on to win the competition.

As reported by the Athletic, Real Madrid are eager to get revenge on the European champions for their misfortune last season.

One source told the news outlet the following:

"There is a thirst for revenge. They accepted that Chelsea were superior last year, but they believe they can beat them this year."

Talisman Karim Benzema, who has scored 34 goals in 35 games in all appearances this season, returned to the Spanish side on the weekend, after a calf injury forced him out of his side's El Clasico loss.

The Blues, on the other hand, may come into the midweek tie shook from the weekend's shock 4-1 hammering by Brentford.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stressed the point of 'restarting' again after their shock defeat on the weekend.

"Now it’s up to us to restart again," he told the official Chelsea website, "to start from Wednesday against Real Madrid and then move forward.

"We are one of the few teams that are still in three competitions. We know that we have to compete in every single one. Of course this is a disappointing result, everybody feels frustrated, but we have a day off and then from Monday we have to restart again."

