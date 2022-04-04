Report: Real Madrid 'Not Unhappy' With Chelsea Draw in Champions League Quarter-Final

Real Madrid were 'not unhappy' after having drawn with Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, according to reports.

The two sides faced off in the semi-final of the same competition last season and the Blues got the better of their Spanish opponents over the course of the two leg tie.

Goals from Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the second leg swiftly dispatched Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. This season, under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos are keen to get 'revenge'.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

As reported by the Athletic, Real Madrid were 'not unhappy' with the Champions League draw that will see them face off against Chelsea for the second year on the trot.

The report claims that multiple dressing room sources say that Liverpool and Manchester City were viewed as much more difficult opponents.

One source tells the news outlet that the Spanish side are aware they were well-beaten physically and tactically in last season's clash.

“There is a thirst for revenge. They accepted that Chelsea were superior last year, but they believe they can beat them this year.”

IMAGO / PA Images

The Spanish side came back to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 this last weekend after their crushing 4-0 loss to Barcelona two weeks prior.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will come into the tie having been thumped 4-1 by Brentford on the weekend.

Both sides will be eager to stamp their mark on the game and get a foot into the semi-final of the tournament, where the competition will be fierce.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube