Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Real Madrid 'Not Unhappy' With Chelsea Draw in Champions League Quarter-Final

Real Madrid were 'not unhappy' after having drawn with Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, according to reports.

The two sides faced off in the semi-final of the same competition last season and the Blues got the better of their Spanish opponents over the course of the two leg tie.

Goals from Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the second leg swiftly dispatched Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. This season, under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos are keen to get 'revenge'.

imago1010792166h

As reported by the Athletic, Real Madrid were 'not unhappy' with the Champions League draw that will see them face off against Chelsea for the second year on the trot.

The report claims that multiple dressing room sources say that Liverpool and Manchester City were viewed as much more difficult opponents.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One source tells the news outlet that the Spanish side are aware they were well-beaten physically and tactically in last season's clash.

“There is a thirst for revenge. They accepted that Chelsea were superior last year, but they believe they can beat them this year.”

imago1002504094h

The Spanish side came back to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 this last weekend after their crushing 4-0 loss to Barcelona two weeks prior.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will come into the tie having been thumped 4-1 by Brentford on the weekend.

Both sides will be eager to stamp their mark on the game and get a foot into the semi-final of the tournament, where the competition will be fierce.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010798342h
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham Hints at Potential Future Chelsea Return But Insists He Is Focused on Roma for Now

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010359309h
News

Thiago Silva Claims Chelsea Chant Motivates Him to Perform at Highest Level

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010677623h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Do Not Need 'Crazy Speeches' to Beat Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010465222h
News

Report: Real Madrid Bounce Back From El Clasico Thumping As They Look for Revenge Over Chelsea

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010658733h
News

'Restart' - Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Chelsea Squad Message for Real Madrid Tie After Brentford Defeat

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0048565655h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1008889386h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

By Matt Debono6 hours ago
imago1010466727h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono6 hours ago