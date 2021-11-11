Report: Real Madrid's Casemiro Makes Surprising N'Golo Kante Admission Regarding Position

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has made an honest admission regarding the position that N'Golo Kante plays for Chelsea.

The pair faced off against each other in last season's Champions League semi-final, with both legs ending in Chelsea victories on the way to lifting the trophy.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Casemiro has discussed the role that Kante plays.

The French international is nominated for the Ballon d'Or alongside his Chelsea teammate Jorginho.

When discussing Kante, Casemiro said: "I like to remind you that (N'Golo) Kante – despite being an extraordinary player – has been playing for Chelsea in a different position, with more freedom to attack, and the first defensive midfielder is Jorginho."

Kante returned from injury for Chelsea against Burnley, after not travelling with the side to face Malmo as he 'recovered'.

The Frenchman is currently on international duty with France and Chelsea will be hoping for him to return without injury as they currently sit top of the Premier League table.

The midfielder could face off against Casemiro again this season if Chelsea progress through the knock-out stages and are drawn against Real Madrid again, a potential good omen as they beat Los Blancos last season on the way to lifting the trophy.

