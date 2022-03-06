Skip to main content
Report: RedBird Capital Partners Unable to Purchase Chelsea Due to Liverpool Involvement

RedBird Capital Partners, a US private equity firm who have been linked with buying Chelsea, would be unable to purchase the club due to their involvement with Liverpool, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

However, as per Sky Sports, RedBird Capital Partners cannot be the next owners of Chelsea due to Premier League rules.

RedBird Capital Partners, a Manhattan-based private equity company founded by Gerry Cardinale and advised by Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane, were reported to be one of a number of U.S.-based groups assessing the feasibility of a bid.

It was reported that Abramovich has already received bids in the region of £3 billion for the club but these do not match his £4 billion valuation.

However, RedBird paid £533m for an 11 per cent stake in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group last April.

Under Premier League rules, they would not be allowed to purchase Chelsea because they are involved in another Premier League club, the Blues' domestic rivals.

The group could sell their stake in Liverpool but this would seem unlikely due to only acquiring this within the last year.

Therefore, other options look more likely to purchase the Blues, although it is unclear as to who as of yet.

