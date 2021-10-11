Report: Reece James & Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea's Clash With Brentford

Chelsea pair Reece James and Christian Pulisic are 'doubtful' in terms of being ready to take on Brentford on Saturday, according to reports.

The duo suffered injuries that saw them remain at Cobham during the international break but may not be ready for the Premier League clash.

As per the Independent, James and Pulisic could miss the match due to their injuries.

James was originally called up to the England squad but was replaced by Ben Chilwell due to an injury.

Thomas Tuchel previously expressed his surprise regarding James' call-up, as he was injured.

He said: "When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

It appears that the injury, that forced James off against Manchester City, is worse than originally feared and he will miss another match for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Pulisic picked up an injury during the last international break and has still not returned to training.

It has recently been reported that the USMNT captain would 'maybe' be returning this week, but still remains a doubt for the weekend's clash.

