Report: Reece James' Future at Chelsea Under Tuchel Revealed Amid Manchester City Interest

The defender has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola but his long-term future is in London.

Chelsea academy graduate Reece James' future has been revealed as Thomas Tuchel's side want to keep the defender despite interest from Manchester City, according to reports.

It had previously been reported that Guardiola's side were huge admirers of the Chelsea defender.

However, as per The Mirror, Chelsea boss Tuchel sees James' long-term future at the club.

His long time future is seen as a right sided centre half in a back three, a position that James played often for the Chelsea academy sides and for the first team towards the end of last season.

Chelsea want a defender who is better on the ball out wide and were linked with Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

This means that Chelsea could still be in the hunt for a right sided player, with it having been reported that Wolves' Adama Traore is being looked at.

The Blues have already issued a hands-off warning to Manchester City over James, who is part of the England squad in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The defender has made 84 appearances for the Blues so far and is highly rated by both the hierarchy at Chelsea and head coach Tuchel.

Four years remain on James' current contract in west London and Chelsea aren't looking to sell the England international, who featured heavily for the Blues last season.

It remains to be seen as to what position James will be playing next season for the Blues but the club are not willing to let the youngster go and especially not to a divisonal rival.

