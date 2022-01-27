Report: Reece James Hands Chelsea Massive Fitness Boost Ahead of Club World Cup

Reece James could return from injury for Chelsea next month at the Club World Cup, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since the end of last month following a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 29.

James has left a void at right wing-back which has seen Thomas Tuchel switch to a back-four in his, and Ben Chilwell's, absence.

IMAGO / PA Images

But after missing seven games so far, James could make his return as early as the beginning of February.

According to the Athletic, after returning to the pitches at Cobham last week to do individual drills, James is continuing his fitness return at the training base during the winter break while all of the other players jet off for their mini-holidays.

He has now, per the report, been earmarked to rejoin training with the first-team in under a fortnight.

This could see James return and be included in the squad for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, with their tournament starting on February 9.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle before they fly out to the Middle East but that is 'likely to be too soon' and there is a 'great possibility' he will be in the squad for the Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed prior to Chelsea's win over Tottenham that a timeframe on James' return had been set, however it wouldn't be made public.

"We have a timeframe (on his return) but we will not make it public because we will just get asked about the timeframe," said the Blues boss.

"He is back on the pitch which is good news, but he is in individual training so far away from being a part of the squad for Sunday."

