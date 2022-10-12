Skip to main content
Report: Reece James 'Hopeful' He Escaped Serious Injury

IMAGO / Colorsport

Forced off against AC Milan, Reece James is awaiting news surrounding his suspected knee injury.

A positive Champions League result away in Milan has been unfortunately overshadowed by a potential injury to standout right-back Reece James

The Englishman was forced off early into the second half from a suspected knee issue and is now sweating an injury that could keep him out for an extended period. 

Reece James for England

The 22-year-old is 'desperately hoping' he has avoided a serious injury with a World Cup on the horizon. Gareth Southgate will be sharing this sentiment, given the recent injuries to his other options at right-back.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was asked about the defender's injury following the match but was unable to provide much of an update for anxious Blues fans. 

'We are hoping he is OK, but we are 24 to 48 hours away from knowing that.'

Reece James

James himself took to Twitter to also express his hope that the scan results on his knee come back as clean as possible. 

All that can be done now is to wait until a prognosis can be undertaken at Cobham. James has been arguably Chelsea's most consistent performer so far this season and Potter will be anxiously awaiting an update on the 22-year-old. 

